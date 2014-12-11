Breakfast with Kaci: The Maltby Cafe!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOHOMISH -- When we asked our viewers to tell us their FAVORITE local breakfast spot, one of the more popular answers was The Maltby Cafe. We finally tried it for ourselves, sampling their famous cinnamon rolls (and learning how they are made), and chatting with some of the regulars who have been coming to the Cafe since it first opened 26 years ago.

Tana Baumler is one of the co-owners, and the story of how she and three friends decided to buy The Maltby Cafe is truly inspirational: after frequenting it on days their soccer practices were rained out, a 'For Sale' sign appeared one day. They decided to put their heads together and go for it, with no formal business plan but a lot of varied experience between the four of them to get them underway. 26 years later they are consistently named one of the best breakfast spots not only in the Northwest, but even nationally! Watch the videos to learn more; and if YOU have a breakfast hot spot you think we should check out, tweet or Facebook with us using the hash tag #BreakfastWithKaci.

Click HERE to check out the menu and learn more about The Maltby Cafe!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video