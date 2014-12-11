WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts

Breakfast with Kaci: The Maltby Cafe!

Posted 9:04 AM, December 11, 2014, by , Updated at 09:45AM, December 11, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SNOHOMISH -- When we asked our viewers to tell us their FAVORITE local breakfast spot, one of the more popular answers was The Maltby Cafe. We finally tried it for ourselves, sampling their famous cinnamon rolls (and learning how they are made), and chatting with some of the regulars who have been coming to the Cafe since it first opened 26 years ago.

Tana Baumler is one of the co-owners, and the story of how she and three friends decided to buy The Maltby Cafe is truly inspirational: after frequenting it on days their soccer practices were rained out, a 'For Sale' sign appeared one day. They decided to put their heads together and go for it, with no formal business plan but a lot of varied experience between the four of them to get them underway. 26 years later they are consistently named one of the best breakfast spots not only in the Northwest, but even nationally! Watch the videos to learn more; and if YOU have a breakfast hot spot you think we should check out, tweet or Facebook with us using the hash tag #BreakfastWithKaci.

Click HERE to check out the menu and learn more about The Maltby Cafe!

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s