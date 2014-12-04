Initiative expanding gun background checks takes effect today
OLYMPIA — A voter approved initiative expanding gun background checks in Washington state goes into effect today.
Initiative 594 requires criminal background checks for all gun sales and transfers, including those buying from a private seller and those being gifted a gun. Only those receiving an antique gun made before 1898 or being transferred a gun from an immediate family member are exempt from checks.
The law passed by a 59 percent majority on Nov. 4. following intense debate on both sides of the issue.
Those who violate the law — both buyer and seller– could be subject to a gross misdemeanor.
Prior to the initiative’s approval, background checks were only required for licensed firearm dealers, leaving proponents of the bill to call for a fix in the “hole” in the law that allowed gun shows and private parties to sell at will.
“There is a hole in our laws that allow criminals and other dangerous people to go to ‘private sellers’ at gun shows, on the Internet and elsewhere with no background check and no questions asked,” the group A Washington Alliance for Gun Responsibility said in ads supporting the measure.
However, groups against the law argued it was unnecessary and costly, as well as a step toward taking away 2nd Amendment rights. Many worry that complying with the additional background checks could add to the state’s law enforcement workload, perhaps taking away resources better used in fighting other crime.
Background checks screen buyers to make sure they aren’t a felon, a fugitive or in the country illegally.
A rally against the initiative is expected to take place in Olympia on Dec. 13, the Seattle Times reports, where many plan to openly exchange guns and flaunt their distaste of the new initiative.
11 comments
john
because criminals buy there guns legally this will stop them..
zander
this loop hole fix is a lie you can not buy a gun online or t a gun show without a background check. I am glade all these people that voted yes took the time to read the bill and familiarize themselves will our current laws
ted
The y did…, that’s why they voted ‘yes’…….
Kenneth Briggs
so , the bad boys and girls will always find a gun to get .
ted
Some people still drive drunk,… does this mean repeal DUI laws? I mean it didn’t stop people from driving drunk….. O_o
Top gun
@ted,
Your logic is flawed Ted. It is always illegal to drive drunk. It is only illegal to purchase a firearm if you are prohibited which is actually a rare event. Most people in the United States are legal to purchase a firearm.
baldone01
Well, I certainly feel safer. NOT!
Jason Kovack
I really hate this state and how 3 counties determine the laws we are forced to live by.. Good luck enforcing this joke of a law… Oh wait, the plan is to say it’s not working, and how you need registration in order to properly enforce this new “common sense” law.. Surrounded by sheep I swear.. You all who voted for this LIE would give up all your rights for a false sense of security..
hippie farter
all you hippies can suck a fart outa my butt !
Stan
I’m not complying with it…
Douglas Riggs
Anybody who was willing to meet a stranger in a parking lot and sell him a gun before will continue to do so under this new law. That is, of course, until they get Bloomberg to buy some more ads to convince the gullible that we need universal registration.