Terminally ill 29-year-old talks about giving up on dreams as ‘time draws closer’

PORTLAND — Brittany Maynard, the woman who has chosen Nov. 1 as the day she will die, recently spoke to People and wrote a blog post expressing appreciation for the support she has received over the past few weeks.
After her wedding in 2013, the 29-year-old began experiencing debilitating headaches.
While vacationing with her husband in January, Brittany was diagnosed with grade II Astrocytoma, a severe brain tumor.
After the diagnosis, doctors said her cancer had progressed to Glioblastoma multiforme, the deadliest form of brain cancer. The average life expectancy is only 14 months.
When doctors told Brittany her death would likely be slow and painful as the tumor continued to grow, she opted to choose her own ending.
On November 1 -- only two days after her husband's birthday -- surrounded by her husband, mother and best friend, Brittany will end her life using medication prescribed by her doctor.
She recently told People she will pull apart 100 capsules of the sedative secobarbital, dissolve them in water, and drink it.
"I don't want to die but I am dying," Maynard tells PEOPLE in a new interview. "My [cancer] is going to kill me, and it's a terrible, terrible way to die. So to be able to die with my family with me, to have control over my own mind, which I would stand to lose – to go with dignity is less terrifying."
Maynard will not speak again publicly as she "heads into her final weeks," her representative said on Monday. She also posted an update on her blog earlier this month:
"The response from you all has surpassed our wildest expectations. On behalf of my family, thank you for the outpouring of love and support.
This journey has been challenging, to say the least. We've uprooted our lives. I take prescription drugs to reduce the swelling in my brain, that have caused my entire body to swell instead. Dan and I have given up our dreams of having a family. My mother is soon to lose her only child. We can all agree that no parent should bury their child.
I didn't launch this campaign because I wanted attention; in fact, it's hard for me to process it all. I did this because I want to see a world where everyone has access to death with dignity, as I have had. My journey is easier because of this choice.
I am so lucky to have known the love of an amazing husband (my husband Dan is a hero), a loving, caring mother, and an incredible group of friends and extended family. As my time draws closer, I hope you will all take up my request to carry on this work, and support them as they carry on my legacy. I'm so grateful to you all."
17 comments
crystal
God bless you and yours. You’re a brave young woman. I pray for your mother and husband that they to can find peace of mind in this life they are left in. Sweet dreams.
Dan Edwards
Wouldn’t a brave person see the illness through?
Marge
Have you ever had cancer…? My mother died of cancer 9 mths ago and until you have walked that journey or seen someone walk that journey you have no idea what they are facing. Who cares if you are brave when you have a few months to live…..she won’t live to see medals….I just want her to go in the way that is most comfortable to her and her family…..
michael
God bless you and your family. You truly are an inspiration!
Dan Edwards
An inspiration? A case for pity an prayers, no doubt. But an inspiration?
What an odd world you live in.
jody
I totally understand I myself have alot of illness one that ultimately kill me. But right before the holidays. You should already give your family the holidays. God bless
Autobahn No Limit
I hope the young lady is ready to meet God by way of Jesus The Christ Lord. “It is once appointed for man to die but after this the judgement of God…” Hebrews 9:27
David
I can’t stand this chick. What a nice way to say “fuck you” to her husband, 2 days after his birthday. What a selfish coward! My Mom died of lung cancer, and REAL dignity is living out your days at home, surrounded by loved ones. You’re “scared of your mind going”? My Mom prided herself on being and staying mentally sharp, if she can deal with it, so can you sweetie. My mom also died ON my birthday. Yes, that’s right. So now I have THAT to remember and look foreword to every year. She gave me so much to help me and teach me, that it is something I have the power to deal with,…but if you had asked her if there was a “perfect time to go”, she’d have said “oh, just not around anyone I love’s birthday.”
NowayJose
As much as I pity her, I agree that her plan is rather an extreme cop-out and actually very cruel to her family, friends, pets, community and health team. I could never handle my loved ones giving up like that no matter what condition they were in—I would value every minute and second of their life, no matter what shape they were in!! Does she not realize this???.. I have family now who have fatal, chronic illnesses and they are GIANTS in my life who add to my spirit EVERY DAY! Life isn’t just about being in an optimal “happy,” easy state and always having fun and impressing people. And life always can change. She is far too young to realize this. She, as with many, many other patients, could defy the odds!! And even if she did not, she could put her faith in something bigger than some Doctor’s guesswork before it’s too late. If you look at her parents, they are trying to be graceful, but you can tell that they are NOT at peace with her “decision.” She is too young and under too much stress after living a very privileged life to make this decision, in my opinion. I applaud her for speaking out though because families face such problems all the time! I hope she will choose to live for others, not just herself.
NowayJose
It also bothers me that she repeatedly comments that she had to give up on her dreams of having a family. well…First, I was born to someone –totally healthy with an easy birth– who was given a negligible chance of having children by doctors…and her mother faced a different prognosis (told she would die from childbirth) and later had two totally healthy children and lived decades more. So amazing things are possible! This young lady IS facing very radical and very sudden disappointments and discomforts, but many women cannot have children, many others do not find love, and many couples ecstatically adopt!!…It is immature for her to think THAT is any kind of remote justification for ending her own life.
Diane
For some you that made mean comments please try to understand this is fatal. She has no cure for her brain tumor. It is her CHOICE and she is leaving this world with her family, in her home, in her bed without the suffering.
DAVID: I am sorry that you lost your mom on your birthday. My Dad at only 67 years died on his very own birthday. We as a family had to make the choice to make him leave this world. He was suffering. How do you think we felt??? I do not ever want to make this choice again. This is her choice and everyone should respect it. I rather die suddenly then to know that I will die soon and plus suffer. She must be scared. I would be. Also, she does not want her family to see her suffer. We all have our opinions. It’s not right to judge because we had a bad experience. She wants to go in peace. May she leave this world and be in a wonderful place forever. God bless her for her strength, for her wonderful husband, her family and friends………
Bunny Bboostrom
Rick Simpson oil has been used to get rid of tumors including brain tumors, I know a young woman that was given only months to live because of an inoperable brain tumor and she is currently using Rick Simpson oil to treat it, it’s worth a try.
Lorrie Mc
I believe you are making a sound choice, My boyfriend of 9 yrs just past away in June from cancer, we only just found out 17 days prior with an up to 6 month to live diagnosis… We did order the “pills” in which he could possibly have gotton 11 months, he never got the chance to start them…. I truely believe he would NOT have like nor been able to cope, as it was I had to ask him if he wanted the drs to stop trying to stabilize one problem which in turn caused another…. He told me yes to the question, ” Baby do you just want them to hook up the morphine and you can go rest without pain anymore”? I never want to have to go through this before but am SOOO thankful for his sake that we had this choice, he knew where he was and who was with him and that he was ready.
Lorrie Mc
I just want to add, that this was NOT treatable and that even though there are all kinds of “miracles, etc” there are also UNTREATABLE situations too! Everyone has the right to their own opinion and if I have the opportunity to pass in the least pain as possible, I WILL opt for it :-)
Dan Edwards
It is not my place to say she has no right to make this choice. I must, however, strongly criticize this site and others who are publicizing this sad ordeal. Doing so makes this option seem more acceptable, thereby increasing the pressure on those in similar situations who actually want to live to make the same choice as this woman. And that is where the danger lies. The natural progression of these types of issues is from social acceptance, to tolerance, to requirement.
God bless her and those who she leaves to deal with her choice.
tanecia gatlin
you willl be in my prayers you and you family <3
Julie K.
Tiffany not so fast please!!! Don’t kill yourself! People who do suicide go to hell, just like Juda in Bible. God gave you life and He only He can heal you. Please take this last chance and you will see a miracle; fly to Nigeria (Africa) to Synagogue of all nations, there is a great man of God. Jesus God will heal you through this man TB Joshua. You may watch him on YouTube, just type….TB Joshua healings. He is christian, believes in Christ. Please darling take this chance and you will be perfectly well.
Here is a link https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=TB+Joshua+Healing+from+cancer
With love to you,
Just a believer in Christ.