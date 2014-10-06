FOLLOW UP: Elderly panhandler caught on camera getting into new car attacks news crew (VIDEO)

WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Posted 9:39 AM, October 6, 2014, by , Updated at 09:42AM, October 6, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
KFOR-TV photo

KFOR-TV photo

OKLAHOMA CITY — Remember that Oklahoma man who was seen angrily confronting an elderly panhandler after she got into a brand new car?

The video has been shared thousands of times since being posted on YouTube.

Now News9 in Oklahoma City has tracked that woman down after she reappeared in the same place asking for money again.

In video recorded by the station the woman shout angrily at the photojournalist when she is asked about that car.

“I don’t have no car, get the hell away from me right now,” she screams.

Then she can be seen swinging her arm at the camera.

“Get away from me,” she says as she points furiously and backs up to turn and continue panhandling.

On Friday, KFOR-TV reported that the man in the original video, Daniel Ayala, said he approached the elderly woman and said, “You ask for money in the middle of the street and you’re driving a 2013 car.”

The panhandler’s family reached out on Facebook and said their grandmother has a panhandling permit and they were “appalled” by the video.

35 comments

  • DuhNigreus

    I’ll save my outrage for the illegal Mexicans bringing disease into our country, and taking the free EBT cards we give them and trading them for cash.

    Reply
  • Peggy

    All one has to do is run the plates on the car to see if it is her car or not. if it is, shame on her. There are so many others that need it more than she does. Many with all the publicity, her “donations” will dwindle down to nothing.

    Reply
  • frances

    Her family says she has “panhandling permit” REALLY!!! Why are they NOT TAKING care of her, isn’t that what family does for someone in need? Oh, they probably are on the dole them selves. Oh and by the way, where is her social security check?, why hasn’t she gone to social services, that is what they do, help those in need. Maybe her assests are such she does not qualify. Some more investigations are needed

    Reply
  • John W Wilkins

    I have seen many comments about her getting help from public assistance, religious charities, her family, etc..Y’all are missing the point. She has a new car…they don’t give those away…panhandling is her job…a well paying job…one she has acquired legally but obtaining the permits. How do you know she isn’t collecting ss? has an EBT card? subsidized housing? The folks that give her money on the streets aren’t the only victims (suckers), we taxpayers are too. We work and pay taxes to help support this type of nonsense.

    Reply
  • t.curd

    You have no idea what his citizenship is. Don’t be judgmental just because of race. Race has nothing to do with it. This is clearly someone who gave up his lunch money to help out another all awhile she was screwing the system, just as so many others do. I hate seeing people screwing the system and seeing the walking around with coach purses or driving around in nice cars or live in nice houses. Work hard-dont make others work harder!!!!!!!

    Reply
  • ebony

    Why don’t you people keep your money in your pockets and stop feeling sorry for the people who are begging on the street corners. This is precisely why I NEVER give ANY of them ANY of my hard earned money. There are jobs available if you really want one. Fast food places are ALWAYS hiring!! I don’t feel sorry for ANY of them!!

    Reply
  • Sun

    So her grandchildren were appalled at the Video or at their grandmother begging for money? Since she must be making payments on her new car,How shameful she is.,and many people feel sorry for her not knowing she is an OLD CHEATER!

    Reply
  • Thomas Grass

    Your grandmother is a worthless piece of garbage. A panhandling permit, how the hell is this a real thing. If she hit the camera crew when they confronted her, she should be charged with assault. To bad I don’t live there, I would love to follow her around with a sign giving the link for the video and saying that she drives a brand new 2014 Fiat. And yes, she would be paying for flat repairs on a regular basis.

    Reply
  • Tina Bostick

    Family is just as guilty the Irs needs to be contacted I am elderly and disabled I drive a 2000 vehicle and am proud to have a newer car. People like this really anger me, I have had my utilities cut off and asked the church’s for for food and stood in line for hand out but I would Never Steal from my brothers and Sisters I have grown children that both parents work and they still struggle how can People Steal with a everyone on hard times . What a shame. I think I would hold a sign up by her saying she is Stealing from you!!!

    Reply
    • Michelle:)

      She’s not stealing if it is given to her. I bought a ‘new to me’ car, my job was not paying me, I had to find other work ASAP! I could not have forseen this when I purchased the car, I considered panhandling til my 1st paycheck because I was so very hungry. I was given help that I repayed 2 times over. I never judge anyone, you either give or dont give. Shut the hell up about it either way.

      Reply
  • Julie Christensen

    She is nothing but an OLD con. I imagine she is a career leech and all of her “appalled “offspring are veteran beggars themselves ,who else is going to think that there is nothing wrong with her lying and deceiving people to get their money? She is a hell of an example for her family. The apple did not fall far from the tree.

    Reply