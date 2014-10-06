FOLLOW UP: Elderly panhandler caught on camera getting into new car attacks news crew (VIDEO)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Remember that Oklahoma man who was seen angrily confronting an elderly panhandler after she got into a brand new car?

The video has been shared thousands of times since being posted on YouTube.

Now News9 in Oklahoma City has tracked that woman down after she reappeared in the same place asking for money again.

In video recorded by the station the woman shout angrily at the photojournalist when she is asked about that car.

“I don’t have no car, get the hell away from me right now,” she screams.

Then she can be seen swinging her arm at the camera.

“Get away from me,” she says as she points furiously and backs up to turn and continue panhandling.

On Friday, KFOR-TV reported that the man in the original video, Daniel Ayala, said he approached the elderly woman and said, “You ask for money in the middle of the street and you’re driving a 2013 car.”

The panhandler’s family reached out on Facebook and said their grandmother has a panhandling permit and they were “appalled” by the video.