Dead End: Large crowd surrounds mother and children in car and robs them, police say

SEATTLE — Police are looking for a group of robbers who blocked a woman’s vehicle while she was driving through an alley, then assaulted and robbed her and her young children.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the victim said she was driving her car around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through an alley near Rainier Avenue S and Wabash Avenue South on the way to drop her kids off at a friend’s house. She told police she was driving through an alley as a short cut when her car was stopped by a large group of 10 black men and one black woman.

The victim told police though the alley was blocked, she began to drive her vehicle slowly because she was afraid, but the group refused to move. The lone female in the group then walked over to the car and punched the female driver several times in the face with a closed face, the victim told police.

Others in the group opened cars’ doors and grabbed a backpack out of the lap of one of the children seated in the vehicle.

The victim, fearing for her life, drove straight out of the alley. The group of assailants scattered from when she drove off, the victim told police.

The victim suffered bruises on her right and left eye from the attack. The children in the car were not hurt, but very upset and crying, documents show.

The victim told police she parked her car and ran after the female suspect, but the suspect allegedly flagged down a passing vehicle for a ride.

The victim took down the license plate of the vehicle, and the car’s owner was later contacted by police, documents show. The car’s owner told police the suspect flagged her down and said that someone was trying to kill her, so the owner gathered she was helping out by giving the suspect a ride.

Police called to the scene could not immediately locate any of the suspects.

Police are investigating the incident and encourage anyone with information on the attack to call 911.