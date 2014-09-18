× Report of cougar sighting near Maywood Middle School in Renton

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Issaquah School District warned parents and the communityThursday that it had received a report of a cougar sighting in the Maywood Middle School area in Renton Wednesday.

“We received a report that a cougar was sighted on the road near Maywood Middle School (169th Ave SE and 142nd) yesterday, and that it had also been seen in the construction area of the new development (140th and 172nd),” the school district warned.

“The King County Animal Control has been notified. We urge residents to take precaution.”

The school district included these basic reminders that it said parents should discuss with their children – reminders that are appropriate for dealing with any wild animals:

— Students should always walk to and from school in groups, preferably with at least one adult.

— They should not interact with any unknown animal.

— They should never feed an unknown animal.

— They should report any unknown animal sighting to you or to us.

— On the weekends, and after school, these simple precautions can make their play safe as well.