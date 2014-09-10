WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts

Just stopped for a quick snack at Sea-Tac Airport…

Posted 4:54 PM, September 10, 2014, by , Updated at 06:12PM, September 10, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(Photo: Sea-Tac International Airport Facebook page)

(Photo: Sea-Tac International Airport Facebook page)

(Photo: Sea-Tac International Airport Facebook page)

SEA-TAC INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — Sea-Tac tweeted this photo of an adult barn owl that it said was caught Wednesday morning in one of its raptor traps meant to keep birds from being sucked into jet engines during takeoffs and landings.

“Adult barn owl caught this morning in one of our goshawk traps. She is on her way up north to wildlife areas!” the tweet said.

Sea-Tac is believed to be the only airport in the country to use the Swedish Goshawk Trap (seen in the background of the photo), which are considered more humane than other traps.

The traps use live pigeons as bait. When a raptor lands on a pigeon in the open trap, the sides of the trap snap up, capturing the raptor. An email and text message then goes to trap monitors to notify them a bird has been trapped.

The Port of Seattle, which operators the airport, has caught hundreds of raptors — mostly red-tailed hawks — over the past decade.

The trapped hawks — and probably this owl — are then taken to Skagit County to be released in the woods.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • Jodi

    That is a female barn owl, this time of year she could be nesting. It would be wise to release her back :( Most likely she will not return to hunt there.

    Reply
    • Anon

      Barn owls can nest year round. At this distance relocated, she would be quite capable of returning if she has a nest. Being taken elsewhere is undoubtedly better than being struck.

      Reply