SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT: Man pulls car out of garage and right into tornado (VIDEO)

BASHKIRIA, Russia — It happened in an instant.

The driver of a car in Bashkiria Russia backed out of the garage housing the car and right into a tornado.

In the video posted to YouTube the driver can be seen exiting the garage and backing into a heavy rainstorm.

Suddenly as the car turns to the left and begins driving down the road the view changes dramatically.

The air darkens, the wind whips up and then a tornado forms.

At this point the driver clearly decides it might be a good idea to pull back into the garage.

The camera view shifts back to the garage as the car inches forward.

Seconds before the car gets to the garage the tornado literally blows it away.

The caption on the YouTube video says the timecode seen on screen is incorrect and that the storm actually happened August 29th 2014.

Video of the same tornado from a vantage point much further away shows the scope and the size of the actual tornado itself. See it below: