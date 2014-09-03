× Cops beef up patrols, search for suspects in 22 unsolved Capitol Hill robberies

SEATTLE – The Seattle Police Department said they plan to step up patrols on Capitol Hill after nearly two dozen unsolved robberies.

But one business owner says that’s not enough – and he may ask the feds to get involved.

Cops say two or three groups of people are targeting folks late at night – stealing cell phones and wallets – and sometimes robbing them at gunpoint.

“This has reached a boiling point on Capitol Hill,” said Lost Lake owner David Meinert. “People are scared to go to work, to leave work, people are scared to come to the neighborhood. It’s really bad.”

Cops arrested a man on Friday for allegedly assaulting a Lost Lake employee last Friday.

“Guy got up, got in the busser’s face, shoved him,” said Meinert.

The suspect was arrested for assault and drug possession but he was released on Saturday.

King County prosecutors said they don’t yet have a case from police.

But Meinert and Lost Lake co-owner Jason Lajeunesse said that only sends a message to crooks that Capitol Hill is ripe for the picking.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s at this point should it be classified as organized crime,” said Lajeunesse, “They’ve been able to get away with it for this long and I think for them it’s an opportunity. It’s an easy mark and they’re taking advantage of it.”

Police said they don’t believe the groups of criminals are working together – but the owners at Lost Lake think the crimes are gang-related.

“It doesn’t really matter what night it is, it’s just the way it is,” said Capitol Hill resident Heather, who asked only to be identified by her first name.

Heather said her friend was attacked while walking down the street two weeks ago – and her cell phone was stolen just the other day.

Heather believes that officers need to get out of their cars and start walking the streets to make a difference.

The Seattle Police Department now plans to keep their precincts open to the public 24 hours a day.

Meinert and Lajeunesse plan to ask the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle to get involved if the situation doesn’t get better soon.