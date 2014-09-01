Seattle police shoot, kill gunman after standoff in Queen Anne

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

Police received a report of a disturbance around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of W. Prospect Street in Seattle. Officers made contact with the male resident and verified that he was the only person in the home.

Later Saturday night, officers received information that the man had texted threats to his family, the Seattle Police Department said Monday. Officers returned to the residence to arrest the man.

Officers said the man came out and fired at the officers. Two officers with rifles fired back and wounded the suspect who crawled back into the home where officers could not see him.

SWAT responded and tried to contact the suspect. Police said they sent in a robot which located the suspect who had died.

Nobody else was hurt.

Officers said they found body armor near the door and several more firearms including semi-automatic rifles.

Investigators said it is unclear why they suspect was shooting before police arrived at the scene.

The two officers who opened fire were place on administrative leave which is department procedure.