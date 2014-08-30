WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
6 dead in North Carolina mobile home fire

Posted 1:26 PM, August 30, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated.

(CNN) — Firefighters in Clinton, North Carolina, discovered six bodies inside what remained of a mobile home that burned early Saturday morning.

There was no immediate sign of foul play, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said, but investigators are processing the location as a potential crime scene until the cause of the blaze is determined and autopsies are completed.

The single-wide mobile home caught fire around 1 a.m..

The victims have not yet been identified, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office, local fire marshal’s office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating.

Clinton is about 25 miles east of Fayetteville.

