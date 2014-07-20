Two alarm apartment fire in Everett displaces 35 residents

EVERETT- A two-alarm fire ripped through the Beverly Village Apartments in Everett early Sunday morning, displacing 35 residents.

At 2:11am, Everett firefighters responded to the apartments, located at 801 75th St. S.E.

When they arrived on scene, they saw fire coming from the first floor apartment bedroom window. The fire quickly spread to the floors above and the attic, where firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Eric Hicks, several residents were briefly trapped in the building. They were able to free themselves and get out of the building.

There were no reported injuries in the fire, though two cats are confirmed dead.

The apartment building sustained severe fire and water damage and will not be reoccupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.