Parents arrested after 11-year-old boy with autism found living in cage

Posted 9:09 AM, July 2, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES — The parents of an 11-year old boy with autism were arrested Tuesday night after police allegedly found him living in a cage, KTLA.com reports.

Police were called to the boy’s house Tuesday night by the Anaheim Police Department. Police described the cage as being like a dog kennel with a mattress inside, KPTV reports. Both of his parents have been arrested and booked on suspicion of felony child endangerment and false imprisonment.

However, the boy appeared to be well-cared for, other than the cage, and police speculate he was kept in their because he was prone to violent outburst.

“We did develop some information during our preliminary investigation last night that indicated to us that because of some of the outbursts that occur because of his autism, that the family was having difficulty coping with that and controlling that,” Dunn told KTLA. “Putting him in that cage may have been a way for them to try to, in their way, control what was going on.”

An 11-year-old boy was removed from a home and placed into Child Protective Services after he was allegedly found living in a cage. (Credit: OnScene TV)

 

