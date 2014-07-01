Missing man traveling in yellow Subaru found in Marysville

LIVE: Washington authorities are giving an update on the winter weather response
MP 14-2724

Bud Roberts

EDMONDS — Police spotted the missing 83-year-old missing man who suffers from dementia.

The man was last seen by  his family when he dropped his wife off at a Lynnwood business on Sunday. He was driving a yellow 2003 Subaru Baja with a Washington personalized WSU plate.

The man was located by the Marysville Police Department Tuesday. His family was heading to the area to pick him up.

If anyone has any information on Mr. Roberts they are asked to call 911.

