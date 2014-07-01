Missing man traveling in yellow Subaru found in Marysville

EDMONDS — Police spotted the missing 83-year-old missing man who suffers from dementia.

The man was last seen by his family when he dropped his wife off at a Lynnwood business on Sunday. He was driving a yellow 2003 Subaru Baja with a Washington personalized WSU plate.

The man was located by the Marysville Police Department Tuesday. His family was heading to the area to pick him up.

