WATCH: Bigfoot sighted in Utah?

Slowed down and stabilized

A YouTube video posted recently claims a possible Bigfoot sightings near Sundance, Utah.

The original video shows the alleged encounter, and a second video by user Anything Whatever show the video slowed down and stabilized.

The user posted this message on Youtube:

“We were driving near Sundance, Utah just outside of Provo Utah in Provo Canyon. We saw someting in the trees so we turned around as quickly as possible. We captured this footage of what might be a Bigfoot or Sasquatch.”

What do you think?