WATCH: Bigfoot sighted in Utah?

Posted 12:26 PM, June 23, 2014, by , Updated at 12:27PM, June 23, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Slowed down and stabilized 

A YouTube video posted recently claims a possible Bigfoot sightings near Sundance, Utah.

The original video shows the alleged encounter, and a second video by user Anything Whatever show the video slowed down and stabilized.

The user posted this message on Youtube:

New

Can you spot Bigfoot?

“We were driving near Sundance, Utah just outside of Provo Utah in Provo Canyon. We saw someting in the trees so we turned around as quickly as possible. We captured this footage of what might be a Bigfoot or Sasquatch.”

What do you think?

 

3 comments

  • Joe

    Everyone drives down the road a night with camera rolling…. If it wasn't staged they would get out and collect DNA evidence.

    Reply
