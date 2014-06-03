WMW viewer tips lead Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force to missing child predator

FUGITIVE CAPTURED June 3, 2014 —

The Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force arrested Eric Stitt in Everett on Tuesday.

Officers say they got Crime Stoppers tips from Washington’s Most Wanted viewers saying he’d been spotted in the area.

The task force say he started to back-pedal when he saw them but decided against it.

He was taken into custody without incident.

FUGITIVE WANTED BY DOC IN KING COUNTY May 10, 2014 —

A convicted child predator who persistently preyed on his victim is running under the radar in king county. Eric Stitt has been busted for assault, domestic violence, malicious mischief, and burglary, but it’s his child rape conviction that he’s breaking probation on now.

“Over the course of a three-month period he provided the victim with drugs and alcohol, grooming her in preparation,” said Department of Corrections Officer Emily Isaacs. “Eventually had sex with her multiple times. He’s a homeless sex offender, which is of great concern. Because he’s groomed the victim in the past, we’re very concerned he could potentially do this to a future victim. We really need your help to find him and put him in jail where he belongs.”

Officers say he was bragging about having sex with that 15-year-old girl before getting busted for it.

Eric Stitt is 41-years-old. Washington’s Most Wanted viewers helped catch him in Lynnwood when he featured him on the show several years ago for failing to register as a sex offender.

If you know where missing child rapist Eric Stitt is hiding, call an anonymous tip into:

