VIDEO: Teen on joyride nearly hits children; driver uses truck to end chase

Posted 8:15 AM, June 2, 2014, by , Updated at 08:36AM, June 2, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
intentional-crash

(Photo: Brandy and Bryson Rowley via KSTU)

SYRACUSE, Utah — A 14-year-old is accused of stealing his grandfather’s car and taking it on a joyride.

Video given to KSTU shows the car speeding through a Utah park nearly running over children, so a driver decided to use his truck to stop the chase.

Police said the boy took the car from his grandfather who reported the car stolen.

A tipster reported seeing the vehicle and alerted police, KSTU reported. When officers tried to stop the car, the driver took off.

“The person driving the truck could see it was turning back into the park, and he did not want the car to hit all of the children, or any of the children, and he actually pulled his truck in the way so the car collided with the truck,” Officer Erin Behm with the Syracuse Police Department told KSTU.

Officials said the teen was taken to a juvenile detention center.

2 comments

  • Joe Camel

    Kudos to the concerned citizen who stopped that teen who was putting innocent lives at risk with his reckless driving. I wonder in my friend Hydro would of even cared to notice and call the cops?

    Reply
