LIVE: Washington authorities are giving an update on the winter weather response
WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts

Police: Hash oil explosions damage Puyallup house, suspects flee

Posted 4:15 AM, May 21, 2014, by , Updated at 03:43PM, May 21, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

 

Puyallup Explosion CPFR PIO Guy Overby

PUYALLUP – A suspected hash oil making operation set off numerous explosions outside of a Puyallup home, setting the house on fire.

Police and fire department crews responded to multiple reports of explosion in the 1500 block of Shaw Road, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, police said.

Police found the house on fire and multiple explosions going off  in the driveway area, Captain Scott Engle reported.  There were numerous people at the home at the time of the fire and explosions. Several people fled  the home as more police arrived, Engle said.

Fire crews from Central Pierce Fire and Rescue put out the fire, which had spread to a nearby car in the driveway.  Fire crews found multiple butane canisters littering the area near the home.

Initial investigation found a THC/Hash Oil drug lab extrication had been set up in the driveway under a tarp style canopy, Engle said.

Despite the fire and explosion, no one was hurt, Engle said. Police took four people into custody, and fire and police investigators were on the scene.

Video from Q13 FOX Viewer David Sundahl, Jr.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.