Go Red Better U: Fighting diabetes & heart healthy apple crumble

Chef Kirsten Helle joined us in studio to prepare a heart healthy desert… that is also low in sugar.

She also shared 7 ways to prevent or manage Type 2 Diabetes from the American Heart Association.

One-Pot Apple Crumble with Oat and Nut Topping

4-6 servings

1 Tb butter (or vegan butter or trans-fat free margarine if you wish)

1/4 cup honey

1 tsp cinnamon

3 big apples (I used Granny Smith’s for this recipe, use any firm apple), cored and cubed

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the butter, honey, cinnamon and apples in a cast iron pan. (If you don’t have one you can use an oven-proof stainless steel pan, otherwise just make in any pan then pour into an oven-safe dish before topping and baking.) Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. While this is cooking, place the following ingredients into the food processor:

1 cup regular, old-fashioned oats (use gluten free oats to make this a gluten free apple crumble recipe!)

1/2 cup nuts/seeds (I used mainly almonds and a bit of pumpkin seeds)

1/2 cup ground flax seeds

1 Tb chia seeds (optional)

1 pinch salt

1/2 cup honey

3 Tb butter (or vegan butter or trans-fat free margarine if you wish)

1/2 cup yogurt

2 tsp cinnamon

Pulse until finely ground.

After the apples are beginning to soften and a nice caramel has developed in the pan (about 10 minutes) remove from the heat. *Stir in 1/4 cup of raisins at this point if you want* Spread the topping over the apples (I use a spoon dipped in water to keep it from sticking.) Bake on a baking sheet for 30 minutes.

Serve topped with 1/2 cup plain yogurt mixed with 1 Tb honey and a bit more cinnamon.

Enjoy!

