LIVE: Washington authorities are giving an update on the winter weather response
WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts

Fast-moving wildfire forces homeowners to flee in Southern California

Posted 1:45 PM, April 30, 2014, by , Updated at 01:48PM, April 30, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
etiwanda-fire-2

A brush fire was burning near Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday April 30, 2014. (Credit: KTLA)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Ca – More than 11-hundred homes were under a mandatory evacuation order Wednesday as a fast-moving wildfire raced across sections of San Bernardino County in Southern California reported KTLA-TV.

The Etiwanda Fire was called in by residents at about 8 a.m., according to Fire Chief Mike Bell of the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department and likely started in the San Bernardino National Forest.

KTLA-TV reported that the fire burned more than 800 acres by 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Three schools had to be evacuated and a temporary evacuation center was established according to the sheriff’s department.

The blaze came amid a high-wind warning for the region, with gusts expected to peak between 60 and 90 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The warning was in effect through 5 p.m. Thursday.

Santa Ana winds were predicted to blow through the area from the northeast toward the southwest, with a slight decrease on Wednesday evening, the weather service stated.

Complete coverage from KTLA-TV here

Watch live coverage from KTLA-TV here

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.