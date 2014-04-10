LIVE: Washington authorities are giving an update on the winter weather response
They’re not done yet: Macklemore, Ryan Lewis snag 8 more award nominations

Posted 9:05 AM, April 10, 2014, by , Updated at 09:27AM, April 10, 2014
macklemore & lewis1LAS VEGAS — Local boys Macklemore and Ryan Lewis are riding their hot streak all the way to the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.

The dynamic duo are in the running for 8 trophies at this year’s award show, including best duo, rap artist and rap album of the year.

The 2014 Billboard Music Awards will be live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 18 on ABC.

Here’s the full list of nominees for the 2014 Billboard Music Awards:

Top Artist
Miley Cyrus
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Katy Perry
Justin Timberlake

Top New Artist
Bastille
Capital Cities
Ariana Grande
Lorde
Passenger

Top Male Artist
Luke Bryan
Drake
Eminem
Bruno Mars
Justin Timberlake

Top Female Artist
Beyonce
Miley Cyrus
Lorde
Katy Perry
Rihanna

Top Duo/Group
Florida Georgia Line
Imagine Dragons
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
One Direction
OneRepublic

Top Billboard 200 Artist
Beyonce
Luke Bryan
Eminem
One Direction
Justin Timberlake

Top Hot 100 Artist
Miley Cyrus
Imagine Dragons
Lorde
Katy Perry
Justin Timberlake

Top Digital Songs Artist
Miley Cyrus
Imagine Dragons
Lorde
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Katy Perry

Top Radio Songs Artist
Imagine Dragons
Lorde
Bruno Mars
Katy Perry
Justin Timberlake

Top Touring Artist
Beyonce
Bon Jovi
Pink
Rihanna
Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

Top Social Artist
Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
One Direction
Rihanna
Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Artist
Miley Cyrus
Imagine Dragons
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Katy Perry
PSY

Top R&B Artist
Beyonce
Pharrell
Rihanna
Robin Thicke
Justin Timberlake

Top Rap Artist
Drake
Eminem
Jay Z
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Pitbull

Top Country Artist
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Darius Rucker
Blake Shelton
Taylor Swift

Top Rock Artist
Capital Cities
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Lorde
Passenger

Top Latin Artist
Marc Anthony
Gerardo Ortiz
Jenni Rivera
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos

Top Dance / Electronic Artist
Avicii
Daft Punk
Calvin Harris
Lady Gaga
Zedd

Top Christian Artist
Mandisa
Skillet
tobyMac
Chris Tomlin
Matthew West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album
Beyonce – “Beyonce”
Luke Bryan – “Crash My Party”
Drake – “Nothing Was The Same”
Eminem – “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”
Justin Timberlake – “The 20/20 Experience”

Top R&B Album
Beyonce – “Beyonce”
R. Kelly – “Black Panties”
Robin Thicke – “Blurred Lines”
Justin Timberlake – “The 20/20 Experience”
Justin Timberlake – “The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2)”

Top Rap Album
J. Cole – “Born Sinner”
Drake – “Nothing Was The Same”
Eminem – “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”
Jay Z – “Magna Carta& Holy Grail”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – “The Heist”

Top Country Album
Garth Brooks – “Blame It All On My Roots: Five Decades of Influences”
Luke Bryan – “Crash My Party”
Florida Georgia Line – “Here’s To The Good Times”
The Robertsons – “Duck The Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas”
Blake Shelton – “Based On A True Story”

Top Rock Album
Lana Del Rey – “Born To Die”
Fall Out Boy – “Save Rock And Roll”
Imagine Dragons – “Night Visions”
Lorde – “Pure Heroine”
Mumford & Sons – “Babel”

Top Latin Album
Marc Anthony – “3.0”
Alejandro Fernandez – “Confidencias”
Jenni Rivera – “1969 – Siempre: En Vivo Desde Monterrey: Parte ”
Prince Royce – “Soy El Mismo”
Romeo Santos – “Formula: Vol. 2”

Top Dance / Electronic Album
Avicii – “True”
Daft Punk – “Random Access Memories”
Lady Gaga – “ARTPOP”
Lindsey Stirling – “Lindsey Stirling”
Zedd – “Clarity”

Top Christian Album
Alan Jackson – “Precious Memories: Volume II”
Skillet – “Rise”
Third Day – “Miracle”
Chris Tomlin – “Burning Lights
Various Artists – “WOW Hits 2014”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song
Miley Cyrus – “Wrecking Ball”
Imagine Dragons” – “Radioactive”
Lorde – “Royals”
Katy Perry – “Roar”
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell – “Blurred Lines”

Top Digital Song
Imagine Dragons – “Radioactive”
Lorde – “Royals”
OneRepublic – “Counting Stars”
Katy Perry – “Roar”
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell – “Blurred Lines”

Top Radio Song
Avicii – “Wake Me Up”
Lorde – “Royals”
Katy Perry – “Roar”
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell – “Blurred Lines”
Justin Timberlake – “Mirrors”

Top Streaming Song (Audio)
Daft Punk Featuring Pharrell William – “Get Lucky”
Imagine Dragons – “Radioactive”
Lorde – “Royals”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Ray Dalton, “Can’t Hold Us”
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell – “Blurred Lines”

Top Streaming Song (Video)
Baauer – “Harlem Shake”
Miley Cyrus – “We Can’t Stop”
Miley Cyrus – “Wrecking Ball”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz – “Thrift Shop”
Katy Perry – “Roar”

Top Rap Song
Eminem Featuring Rihanna – “The Monster”
Jay Z Featuring Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Ray Dalton – “Can’t Hold Us”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz – “Thrift Shop”
Pitbull Featuring Ke$ha – “Timber”

Top Country Song
Luke Bryan – “Crash My Party”
Luke Bryan – “That’s My Kind Of Night”
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Nelly – “Cruise”
Darius Rucker – “Wagon Wheel”
Blake Shelton Featuring Pistol Annies & Friends – “Boys ‘Round Here”

Top Rock Song
Capital Cities – “Safe And Sound”
Imagine Dragons – “Demons”
Imagine Dragons – “Radioactive”
Lorde – “Royals”
Passenger – “Let Her Go”

Top Latin Song
Marc Anthony – “Vivir Mi Vida”
Daddy Yankee – “Limbo”
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Romeo Santos – “Loco”
Prince Royce – “Darte Un Beso”
Romeo Santos – “Propuesta Indecente”

Top Dance / Electronic Song
Avicii -“Wake Me Up”
Daft Punk Featuring Pharrell Williams – “Get Lucky”
Icona Pop Featuring Charlie XCX – “I Love It”
Lady Gaga – “Applause”
Zedd Featuring Foxes – “Clarity”

Top Christian Song
Building 429 – “We Won’t Be Shaken”
Mandisa – “Overcomer”
Sidewalk Prophets – “Help Me Find It”
Chris Tomlin – “Whom Shall I Fear (God Of Angel Armies)”
Matthew West – “Hello, My Name Is”

1 Comment

