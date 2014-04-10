They’re not done yet: Macklemore, Ryan Lewis snag 8 more award nominations

LAS VEGAS — Local boys Macklemore and Ryan Lewis are riding their hot streak all the way to the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.

The dynamic duo are in the running for 8 trophies at this year’s award show, including best duo, rap artist and rap album of the year.

The 2014 Billboard Music Awards will be live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 18 on ABC.

Here’s the full list of nominees for the 2014 Billboard Music Awards:

Top Artist

Miley Cyrus

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Katy Perry

Justin Timberlake

Top New Artist

Bastille

Capital Cities

Ariana Grande

Lorde

Passenger

Top Male Artist

Luke Bryan

Drake

Eminem

Bruno Mars

Justin Timberlake

Top Female Artist

Beyonce

Miley Cyrus

Lorde

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Top Duo/Group

Florida Georgia Line

Imagine Dragons

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

One Direction

OneRepublic

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Beyonce

Luke Bryan

Eminem

One Direction

Justin Timberlake

Top Hot 100 Artist

Miley Cyrus

Imagine Dragons

Lorde

Katy Perry

Justin Timberlake

Top Digital Songs Artist

Miley Cyrus

Imagine Dragons

Lorde

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Katy Perry

Top Radio Songs Artist

Imagine Dragons

Lorde

Bruno Mars

Katy Perry

Justin Timberlake

Top Touring Artist

Beyonce

Bon Jovi

Pink

Rihanna

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

Top Social Artist

Justin Bieber

Miley Cyrus

One Direction

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Artist

Miley Cyrus

Imagine Dragons

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Katy Perry

PSY

Top R&B Artist

Beyonce

Pharrell

Rihanna

Robin Thicke

Justin Timberlake

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Eminem

Jay Z

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Pitbull

Top Country Artist

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Darius Rucker

Blake Shelton

Taylor Swift

Top Rock Artist

Capital Cities

Fall Out Boy

Imagine Dragons

Lorde

Passenger

Top Latin Artist

Marc Anthony

Gerardo Ortiz

Jenni Rivera

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Top Dance / Electronic Artist

Avicii

Daft Punk

Calvin Harris

Lady Gaga

Zedd

Top Christian Artist

Mandisa

Skillet

tobyMac

Chris Tomlin

Matthew West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Beyonce – “Beyonce”

Luke Bryan – “Crash My Party”

Drake – “Nothing Was The Same”

Eminem – “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”

Justin Timberlake – “The 20/20 Experience”

Top R&B Album

Beyonce – “Beyonce”

R. Kelly – “Black Panties”

Robin Thicke – “Blurred Lines”

Justin Timberlake – “The 20/20 Experience”

Justin Timberlake – “The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2)”

Top Rap Album

J. Cole – “Born Sinner”

Drake – “Nothing Was The Same”

Eminem – “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”

Jay Z – “Magna Carta& Holy Grail”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – “The Heist”

Top Country Album

Garth Brooks – “Blame It All On My Roots: Five Decades of Influences”

Luke Bryan – “Crash My Party”

Florida Georgia Line – “Here’s To The Good Times”

The Robertsons – “Duck The Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas”

Blake Shelton – “Based On A True Story”

Top Rock Album

Lana Del Rey – “Born To Die”

Fall Out Boy – “Save Rock And Roll”

Imagine Dragons – “Night Visions”

Lorde – “Pure Heroine”

Mumford & Sons – “Babel”

Top Latin Album

Marc Anthony – “3.0”

Alejandro Fernandez – “Confidencias”

Jenni Rivera – “1969 – Siempre: En Vivo Desde Monterrey: Parte ”

Prince Royce – “Soy El Mismo”

Romeo Santos – “Formula: Vol. 2”

Top Dance / Electronic Album

Avicii – “True”

Daft Punk – “Random Access Memories”

Lady Gaga – “ARTPOP”

Lindsey Stirling – “Lindsey Stirling”

Zedd – “Clarity”

Top Christian Album

Alan Jackson – “Precious Memories: Volume II”

Skillet – “Rise”

Third Day – “Miracle”

Chris Tomlin – “Burning Lights

Various Artists – “WOW Hits 2014”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Miley Cyrus – “Wrecking Ball”

Imagine Dragons” – “Radioactive”

Lorde – “Royals”

Katy Perry – “Roar”

Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell – “Blurred Lines”

Top Digital Song

Imagine Dragons – “Radioactive”

Lorde – “Royals”

OneRepublic – “Counting Stars”

Katy Perry – “Roar”

Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell – “Blurred Lines”

Top Radio Song

Avicii – “Wake Me Up”

Lorde – “Royals”

Katy Perry – “Roar”

Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell – “Blurred Lines”

Justin Timberlake – “Mirrors”

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Daft Punk Featuring Pharrell William – “Get Lucky”

Imagine Dragons – “Radioactive”

Lorde – “Royals”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Ray Dalton, “Can’t Hold Us”

Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell – “Blurred Lines”

Top Streaming Song (Video)

Baauer – “Harlem Shake”

Miley Cyrus – “We Can’t Stop”

Miley Cyrus – “Wrecking Ball”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz – “Thrift Shop”

Katy Perry – “Roar”

Top Rap Song

Eminem Featuring Rihanna – “The Monster”

Jay Z Featuring Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Ray Dalton – “Can’t Hold Us”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz – “Thrift Shop”

Pitbull Featuring Ke$ha – “Timber”

Top Country Song

Luke Bryan – “Crash My Party”

Luke Bryan – “That’s My Kind Of Night”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Nelly – “Cruise”

Darius Rucker – “Wagon Wheel”

Blake Shelton Featuring Pistol Annies & Friends – “Boys ‘Round Here”

Top Rock Song

Capital Cities – “Safe And Sound”

Imagine Dragons – “Demons”

Imagine Dragons – “Radioactive”

Lorde – “Royals”

Passenger – “Let Her Go”

Top Latin Song

Marc Anthony – “Vivir Mi Vida”

Daddy Yankee – “Limbo”

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Romeo Santos – “Loco”

Prince Royce – “Darte Un Beso”

Romeo Santos – “Propuesta Indecente”

Top Dance / Electronic Song

Avicii -“Wake Me Up”

Daft Punk Featuring Pharrell Williams – “Get Lucky”

Icona Pop Featuring Charlie XCX – “I Love It”

Lady Gaga – “Applause”

Zedd Featuring Foxes – “Clarity”

Top Christian Song

Building 429 – “We Won’t Be Shaken”

Mandisa – “Overcomer”

Sidewalk Prophets – “Help Me Find It”

Chris Tomlin – “Whom Shall I Fear (God Of Angel Armies)”

Matthew West – “Hello, My Name Is”