SEATTLE — A 22-week-old baby boy who is a victim of the Highway 530 mudslide remained in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center, but is improving, a hospital statement said.

The baby’s 25-year-old mother, Amanda Skorjanc, was listed in satisfactory condition, the hospital said.

In addition, the hospital had three other victims from the mudslide — a 37-year-old man, a 58-year-old man and an 81-year-old man — all in serious condition and in intensive care.