Hackers hit Archdiocese, 90,000 people at serious risk for ID theft

SEATTLE — Students at O’Dea High School are getting a long weekend after a massive data breach at the Seattle Archdiocese.

A notice posted on the school website said school is cancelled Friday, so staff can focus on securing their personal information. The POSH Auction Family Night Fundraiser is still happening as scheduled this weekend.

Up to 90,000 employees and volunteers with the Archdiocese are at risk for tax fraud. Investigators believe thieves hacked the Archdiocese system and stole names, social security numbers and other personal information. At least a dozen people have reported being victims of tax fraud due to this security breach.

The Seattle Archdiocese is now working with the FBI to track down the source of these security threats.