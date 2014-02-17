Driver loses control, ends up under tractor-trailer in Grays Harbor County

LIVE: Washington authorities are giving an update on the winter weather response
Posted 6:35 PM, February 17, 2014, by , Updated at 06:37PM, February 17, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MONTESANO, Wash. — The driver of a red 1992 Maxda MX3 traveling eastbound on State Route 12 one mile west of Montesano saw a collision ahead on the road, applied brakes and lost control of her vehicle, which slid under a tractor-trailer in the next lane, the Washington State Patrol said.

crashThe driver of the car, Viona McCleod, 62, of Montesano, was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Washington State Patrol listed the cause of the crash as “speed too fast” and said charges were to be filed against the driver of the car for traveling too fast for conditions.

The roadway was blocked for more than an hour as a result of the accident, the State Patrol said.

2 comments

