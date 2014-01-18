CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Seventy years after a soldier gave his life for our country, the ring he carried is back in his widow’s hands. Watch the video report.
Class ring returned to soldier’s widow 70 years later
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
