Foggy but dry — for days and days

Posted 5:33 PM, January 16, 2014, by , Updated at 06:36PM, January 16, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SEATTLE — Dry, fog, sun — that is our forecast for a long time. Perhaps through the end of the month.

Right now, there is no sign of rain through Jan. 31.  There will be some drizzle with the fog but nothing organized. The beach and the mountains will be clear and sunny.

VIS1SEAThe Puget Sound lowlands are trapped under an inversion, which means we get lots of fog and the air quality suffers. Lows around Seattle will be 37 and highs near 48. Much warmer at the coast and foothills. In fact, a few foothill locations will get up to 65 on Friday!

This picture shows the fog around Puget Sound and the clear skies away from Puget Sound.

