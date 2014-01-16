Foggy but dry — for days and days

SEATTLE — Dry, fog, sun — that is our forecast for a long time. Perhaps through the end of the month.

Right now, there is no sign of rain through Jan. 31. There will be some drizzle with the fog but nothing organized. The beach and the mountains will be clear and sunny.

The Puget Sound lowlands are trapped under an inversion, which means we get lots of fog and the air quality suffers. Lows around Seattle will be 37 and highs near 48. Much warmer at the coast and foothills. In fact, a few foothill locations will get up to 65 on Friday!

This picture shows the fog around Puget Sound and the clear skies away from Puget Sound.