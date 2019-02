SEATTLE — A skateboarder was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car around 8:00 Friday night.

Seattle police said the crash happened on NE 50th Street near 7th Avenue. They said the 20-year-old skateboarder suffered serious head trauma.

The driver and his two passengers were not hurt.

According to police, drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

Detectives are still investigating the crash. They have not yet determined who was at fault.