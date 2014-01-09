Carroll: Seahawks Percy Harvin will play with no limitations Saturday

SEATTLE — Seahawks Wide Receiver Percy Harvin, who was injured for most of the 2013 regular season, will play at full capacity against the New Orleans Saints in Saturday’s divisional round playoff game, Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday.

“Percy Harvin is back and ready to go,” Carroll said following a team practice. “We’re anxious to add him to the mix.”

Harvin came back to practice last week and “hasn’t let up” since putting on a jersey, Carroll said.

Harvin also spoke Thursday, saying he feels better now than at any point in the season.

The Seahawks signed Harvin to a six-year, $67 million contract before the season started. The standout wide receiver played in one game against the Minnesota Vikings this season after suffering a hip injury that required surgery before the season started.