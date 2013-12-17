VIDEO: High school student in Tumwater arrested after alleged threat
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Kentucky school works on safety plan after video shows students in confrontation with Native American
-
‘Siri, I am going to shoot up a school.’ Teen arrested after disturbing query
-
Over $40K donated to teacher arrested in caught-on-video beatdown of student
-
14-year-old arrested for University Place school threats
-
14-year-old stabbed multiple times during fight at South Kitsap High School
-
-
Teacher accused of forcibly cutting student’s hair while singing national anthem
-
Teen suspect arrested after 17-year-old girl found dead in Edmonds
-
California teacher caught on camera punching 14-year-old boy
-
Twitter suspends account that helped ignite controversy over viral encounter
-
‘Just a quiet, very smart kid’: Woman who sheltered Jayme Closs realized alleged kidnapper was her former student
-
-
Marysville Pilchuck High School placed in lockdown for ‘crowd control issues’ following fight
-
This software program could help prevent future school shootings
-
New video shows different side of encounter between Native American elder and teens in MAGA hats