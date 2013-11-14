VIDEO: Company turns your loved one’s ashes into art

LIVE: Washington authorities are giving an update on the winter weather response
Posted 7:04 PM, November 14, 2013, by , Updated at 07:05PM, November 14, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SEATTLE — A Seattle-area company is offering a unique and very personal way to remember a loved one who has died.

The company, Artful Ashes, turns your loved one’s ashes into glass art.

Photojournalist David Deotte takes us inside the Artful Ashes glass studio.

The price for an Artful Ashes piece is $185. And if you mention the Q13 FOX News story when you buy one, he owner will donate a memorial heart to The TEARS Foundation– a nonprofit group that helps grieving families who’ve have suffered the loss of a baby.

For more information, go to artfulashes.com or click here.

1 Comment

  • Gail Rodgers

    My niece is home after having an emergency C-section . She had a Placenta Abruption and the baby passed away. She got to hold him before giving him to the hospital to have him cremated. She was 27 weeks .

    Reply
