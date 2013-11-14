VIDEO: Company turns your loved one’s ashes into art

SEATTLE — A Seattle-area company is offering a unique and very personal way to remember a loved one who has died.

The company, Artful Ashes, turns your loved one’s ashes into glass art.

Photojournalist David Deotte takes us inside the Artful Ashes glass studio.

The price for an Artful Ashes piece is $185. And if you mention the Q13 FOX News story when you buy one, he owner will donate a memorial heart to The TEARS Foundation– a nonprofit group that helps grieving families who’ve have suffered the loss of a baby.

For more information, go to artfulashes.com or click here.