State purchases forest land to protect local elk

Posted 9:40 AM, November 11, 2013, by , Updated at 09:47AM, November 11, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
t_elk1

Photo: Large Roosevelt Elk, courtesy Washington Dept. of Fish & Wildlife

OLYMPIA — The state Fish and Wildlife Commission announced plans to purchase almost 5,500 acres in Kittitas County to protect the local elk habitat.

It’s part of a long-term effort to buy and preserve land to help wildlife populations thrive, according to the Yakima Herald.

The state will spend about $4.6 million on the 5,497 acres of land, located along Manastash Creek, south of Cle Elum.

It’s a key migration route for the Yakima elk population, says a representative from the Nature Conservatory.

The land is currently owned by a local timber company, which has been selling land to the state for preservation.

