Two Boeing Dreamliner flights diverted after glitches

Posted 5:31 AM, October 10, 2013, by
dreamlinerSEATTLE — Just months after the Boeing 787 Dreamliner model was grounded for weeks by the FAA, two electrical glitches caused minor problems and more headaches for Boeing Wednesday, the BBC reported .

An electrical system failure forced the closure of six out of seven bathrooms on a JAL flight from Moscow to Tokyo. Also on Wednesday, one of two anti-ice systems failed on a flight from Tokyo to San Diego. Similar issues forced a Tokyo-to-Singapore flight to turn back in June, the BBC reported. Boeing said both planes were diverted once the problems were recognized.

Boeing said it was looking in to both problems.

Multiple issues over the past year may have hurt Boeing, perhaps leading JAL airlines to a recent contract with Boeing’s competitor Airbus, the first of its kind. Still, the BBC reports Boeing has received more than 950 orders for the jet since its launch.

 

1 Comment

