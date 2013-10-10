WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Toyota found not liable in wrongful death case linked to accelerator

A Los Angeles County jury has awarded $10 million to the family of an Upland woman whose 2006 Toyota Camry accelerated out of control and crashed, killing her.
But in an unexpected twist, the verdict came entirely against a woman, Olga Belo, who crashed into the Toyota, setting off the accident. Toyota was absolved of any responsibility by the jury.

