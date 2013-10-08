Sammamish principal alerts parents about van-driving ‘chicken’ man

SAMMAMISH — The principal at Creekside Elementary School in Sammamish sent an email alert to parents after a concerned mom reported a man in a white van was asking kids to come see his chickens. The report stated the man had also been ringing doorbells and, when adults approached, he hurried off.

“That behavior is definitely concerning. That means that guy is trying to engage kids, so it’s scary as a parent and you don’t want that type of behavior to happen,” parent Govind Agarwal said Tuesday.

It’s another reminder to talk to your kids about staying safe.

“When you’re in a situation when there could be a stranger approaching you, you know to run away to tell an adult and also it’s better for students to walk in groups,” said Lorraine Michelle with the Issaquah School District.

Agarwal has already had these conversations with his 4-year-old son.

“He goes to Taekwondo class and he knows how to react when a stranger is there — you say no to them and run away — and if there is a teacher or parent nearby, let them know,” said Agarwal.

The Creekside principal sent out the email alert Friday, but the district did not contact police.

When contacted Tuesday, the police said they have gotten complaints about a man in a white van and believe he is a door-to-door meat salesman. But, an officer added, his reported behavior is concerning.

“That certainly could be misinterpreted. People need to remember that students right now are being taught (about ‘stranger danger’) and the community is very aware, so just don’t put yourself in the situation to have anyone be suspicious of the activity you’re doing,” said Michelle.