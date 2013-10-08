Few showers & chilly today, nice tomorrow

SEATTLE — An upper level low is dropping down from British Columbia today, keeping us unstable enough to kick up showers today, but they will be ending from the north this afternoon/evening. It’ll be chillier-than-normal today with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Tomorrow looks nice — morning fog, afternoon sun, highs near 60. A weak dying system wafts through on Thursday for perhaps a drop of rain. Mainly it’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Friday looks partly sunny, upper 50s. We could get a few showers on Saturday. But Sunday & Monday, Columbus Day, look terrific — mostly sunny after morning fog, highs low 60s.

