Broken water main floods roads, closes schools

MONROE — A broken water main forced the cancellation of two elementary schools and flooded roades Tuesday in Monroe.

A public water main broke near the intersection of Brown and Ingraham Roads early Tuesday morning. According to Monroe Public Schools officials, the roads were flooded and access to the school was limited.

Officials estimated repairs to the water line would take several hours. Some homes were reportedly flooded, and less than 100 homes were without water early Tuesday morning.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.