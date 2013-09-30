A very active pattern continues through Wednesday. Sun breaks, passing showers, Isolated thunderstorms, breezy, chilly with mountain snow at 4,000 feet and above. The next two waves of energy will roll through Tuesday morning and again midday Wednesday with some mellow weather in between. Thursday through most of Saturday will be pretty nice with some October sunshine. Walter. 9/30/13
Isolated thunderstorms with sun breaks
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
