City moves to acquire parking lot from 103-year-old woman

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council will debate whether or not to invoke eminent domain laws in order to acquire a large downtown parking lot from a 103-year-old woman in an effort to ease parking congestion as Highway 99 demolition and tunnel work nears, the Seattle Times reported.
The parking lot — located between Seneca Street and Spring Street to the west of Western Avenue — has long been considered a valuable, sought-after space, the Times reported. The estimated $7 million lot is owned by Myrtle Woldson, 103.
Woldson was recently approached by the city in an attempt to lease spaces from the lot to help ease a projected downtown parking crunch as workers build the Highway 99 tunnel and seawall, the paper reported.
Woldson declined to lease spaces to the city, and now the city is taking action to condemn the lot and acquire it at “just compensation.”
The city will hold a public hearing on Oct. 10 to discuss the possible acquisition of the lot. The city does not often used its power of eminent domain — the process of taking private land for public use — but reportedly considers it necessary in planning for a worst-case scenario parking situation that could harm downtown businesses.
“The parking is going to continue to be eroded on the central waterfront, especially once demolition of the viaduct begins,” Seattle Department of Transportation Spokesman Rick Sheridan told the Times.
Eminent domain acquisitions must only be used for property intended a public use. Private owners can challenge the acquisition in court. According to the Times, many downtown business owners back the proposed acquisition as parking spaces will continue to disappear with the destruction of the viaduct and worker parking.
guest
Of course nothing changes with the government or state for that matter if you do not give them what they want they will take it no matter what!
try2binformed
I am confused…It is ALREADY a parking lot…right? They just want to use it…so why don't they pay for their spots just like the rest of the public? What's the issue? Why on earth do they need to seize the property to use for parking…when it is already a parking lot?
guest
putting a 103yr old through this kind of stress should be criminal in itself.
Adam Harrisobn
Imminent domain, or down right theft?
For a city that is trying to reduce car traffic in the city, why can't the construction worker park at a park-and-ride and bus in?
If they really need the parking, temporarily use a city park for the duration of the tunneling.
How about a trade… Do imminent domain on the city council members houses and businesses, sell them, and then pay this elderly lady twice what her property is worth. Then we can see how the council members feel about having land stolen.
Guest
"Liberals"