iOS7 update making people sick

Posted 10:42 AM, September 27, 2013, by , Updated at 10:50AM, September 27, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES — Apple’s new iOS 7 update for iPhones and iPads is a hit with a lot of people, but some say the new update is making them sick.

Owners say they’re getting motion sickness and even vertigo after downloading it. The screen zooming in and out and the 3-D effects are getting the most complaints.

So far, no response from Apple, but there is a ‘reduce motion’ option for some of the effects.

2 comments

  • armpit

    It really is quite a piece of garbage. There too many flaws to list and it never should have been released. I have used Apple products for 23 years and was always happy until this mess screwed up my phone. It hasn't made me dizzy be it sure has infuriated me. I have never thrown a phone but this thing nearly went out my vehicle window the other day. I was parked.

    Reply
