iOS7 update making people sick

LOS ANGELES — Apple’s new iOS 7 update for iPhones and iPads is a hit with a lot of people, but some say the new update is making them sick.

Owners say they’re getting motion sickness and even vertigo after downloading it. The screen zooming in and out and the 3-D effects are getting the most complaints.

So far, no response from Apple, but there is a ‘reduce motion’ option for some of the effects.