VIDEO: Everett police need people to watch kidnapper in action; call who may have seen him on Interurban Trail

**CLICK HERE to see video of kidnapping suspect**

UPDATE FROM EVERETT POLICE —

Detectives working the abduction case are releasing that the five year-old girl was taken from her bedroom which is on the lower level (ground floor). Evidence at the scene suggests entry into the unit was made through the window by use of a wooden pallet as a ladder. Additionally, detectives have located video surveillance from the apartment complex where the abduction occurred (805 112th St SE). The video marks the time of the incident at about 3:00 a.m. when a subject appears.

The video has been uploaded to the Everett Police YouTube Channel. At the 50 second mark, a subject can be seen leaving the apartment complex carrying a large object believed to be the girl.

The suspect description is a darker-skinned male with dark colored eyes, no facial hair, shorter than average adult height, and normal build.

Detectives say he was wearing green and blue colored tennis shoes, a white baseball or “painter” style hat backwards, and two earrings in each ear: One a gold stud, and the other a white diamond.

Detectives to think the suspect left the Interurban Trail through a wooded area and entered a neighborhood to the west in the 10900 block of 10th Dr SE. It is possible an alert neighbor saw the male walking nearby.

Detectives are stressing that the video surveillance shows several vehicles travelling eastbound on 112th St SE just after 3:00 a.m. while the male suspect carried the victim to the Interurban Trail.

Detectives request anyone living near the area or anyone who was on the Interurban Trail early this morning between 112th St SE and Everett Mall, and saw or heard something suspicious, to call 911 or the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450.

Additionally, anyone who has recently seen someone similar to the male shown in the video is asked to call

–or–To get the reward for his arrest, call an anonymous tip into:

CRIME STOPPERS: 1-800-222-TIPS

You must call the Crime Stoppers hotline with your tip to be eligible to receive a cash reward for information leading to a fugitive’s arrest.

CLICK HERE for information on how to TEXT A TIP to Crime Stoppers

—————————- **CLICK HERE to see newly released video showing kidnapping suspect** —————————- WANTED IN EVERETT September 21, 2013 —

Everett police say residents called 911 when a child knocked on their door in the early morning hours.

At about 4:30 a.m. on September 21, 2013, a resident in the 1300 block of Bruskrud Rd called 911 to report a girl, about five years-old, was knocking at their door. Arriving officers observed the girl was not fully dressed and took custody of her. An investigation was immediately started to determine where the child lived and why she was outside.

On an unrelated call, just before 5:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 800 block of 112 th St SE on the report of a suspicious circumstance. Someone reported a missing screen and open window at an apartment unit. Arriving officers contacted the resident at the unit and soon discovered that his five year-old daughter was missing.

A police K-9 performed a track from the apartment on 112 th St SE, along the Interurban Trail to Bruskrud Rd and linked the scenes together. Items of evidentiary value were also located.

Detectives with the Special Assault Unit, who investigate crimes against children, were dispatched to the scene to interview the girl. At this time, detectives believe the girl was taken from her room by a stranger and are calling the incident a child abduction. It appears there was intent, but for unknown reasons no sexual assault occurred. The girl has been taken to Providence Medical Center – Colby Campus for a medical evaluation.

During an interview, the girl described the male who took her as darker skinned, shorter than average adult height, normal build with no visible tattoos. At the time, he wore jeans, a shirt, a white hat and white earrings.

Anyone living near, or was on, the Interurban Trail in the early morning hours between 112 th St SE and Everett Mall and saw or heard something suspicious, is asked to call 911 or the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450.

–or–

To get the reward for his arrest,