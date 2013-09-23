VIDEO: Everett police need people to watch kidnapper in action; call who may have seen him on Interurban Trail

**CLICK HERE to see video of kidnapping suspect**
UPDATE FROM EVERETT POLICE —
Detectives working the abduction case are releasing that the five year-old girl was taken from her bedroom which is on the lower level (ground floor). Evidence at the scene suggests entry into the unit was made through the window by use of a wooden pallet as a ladder. Additionally, detectives have located video surveillance from the apartment complex where the abduction occurred (805 112th St SE). The video marks the time of the incident at about 3:00 a.m. when a subject appears.
The video has been uploaded to the Everett Police YouTube Channel. At the 50 second mark, a subject can be seen leaving the apartment complex carrying a large object believed to be the girl.
The suspect description is a darker-skinned male with dark colored eyes, no facial hair, shorter than average adult height, and normal build.
Detectives say he was wearing green and blue colored tennis shoes, a white baseball or “painter” style hat backwards, and two earrings in each ear: One a gold stud, and the other a white diamond.
Detectives to think the suspect left the Interurban Trail through a wooded area and entered a neighborhood to the west in the 10900 block of 10th Dr SE. It is possible an alert neighbor saw the male walking nearby.
Detectives are stressing that the video surveillance shows several vehicles travelling eastbound on 112th St SE just after 3:00 a.m. while the male suspect carried the victim to the Interurban Trail.
Detectives request anyone living near the area or anyone who was on the Interurban Trail early this morning between 112th St SE and Everett Mall, and saw or heard something suspicious, to call 911 or the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450.
Additionally, anyone who has recently seen someone similar to the male shown in the video is asked to call
–or–To get the reward for his arrest, call an anonymous tip into:
CRIME STOPPERS: 1-800-222-TIPS
You must call the Crime Stoppers hotline with your tip to be eligible to receive a cash reward for information leading to a fugitive’s arrest.

Everett police say residents called 911 when a child knocked on their door in the early morning hours.
At about 4:30 a.m. on September 21, 2013, a resident in the 1300 block of Bruskrud Rd called 911 to report a girl, about five years-old, was knocking at their door. Arriving officers observed the girl was not fully dressed and took custody of her. An investigation was immediately started to determine where the child lived and why she was outside.
