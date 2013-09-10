Vancouver ‘Godzillacorn’ has to go, city rules

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) — A quadriplegic from Vancouver received the surprise of a lifetime when a friend brought one of her favorite things to her home: a giant unicorn.

The 20-foot mythical creature stands proudly on East 6th Street in Vancouver and is drawing a lot of attention and crowds.

The unicorn used to be a Trojan horse that was used during a show at the Portland Art Museum two years ago. It was part of Circus Project, a nonprofit aimed at helping homeless youth.

Frank James Mabry helped build the animal.

Recently, when his good friend Robyn McCracken was feeling down, he decided to surprise her with it. McCracken broke her neck in a diving accident in the 1980s. Since then, she has collected hundreds of unicorns because she said they give her hope.

But nothing prepared her for the giant one sitting in front of her home.

She nicknamed it Godzillacorn.

“I came out on the porch and started out very low and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, it’s incredible!'” McCracken said.

“That’s what I needed to see,” Mabry said. “Robyn was having a tough time recently, and I love her so much, I just wanted to see that smile back on her face.”

The problem is, Godzillacorn doesn’t meet city code. Only cars are allowed to park on the side of the street.

As a result, Mabry plans to take it apart and reassemble it on private property so McCracken can continue to enjoy it.

