Malicious poacher kills 4-point elk, leaves it to rot

SEATTLE — A four-point elk was shot and killed illegally in the Kennedy Creek drainage near Aberdeen over the weekend and left to rot, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

WDFW is seeking assistance from the public and is willing to pay a reward to anyone who has information leading to an arrest and conviction of the poacher.

Wildlife officials say this was not a hunting incident, rather a malicious killing of wildlife for pleasure where the animal was left to waste.

Any information should be reported to the Department of Fish and Wildlife by phone at 1-877-933-9847 or by email at reportpoaching@dfw.wa.gov