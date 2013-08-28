WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts

Teachers to picket outside middle school

Posted 8:18 AM, August 28, 2013, by , Updated at 12:56PM, August 28, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

seattle teachersSEATTLE – A strike is looming as teachers are expected to picket outside Eckstein Middle School today to voice their disgust with contract negotiations between the Seattle Education Association and the Seattle School District.

Teachers overwhelmingly voted down the latest contract proposal from the district on Monday night. Teachers say there are three major sticking points preventing an agreement. The latest proposal called for elementary teachers to add an additional 30 minutes to their work day. Teacher evaluations would include student test scores and it increases the case load for school therapists and nurses. Those three items need to be stricken from the contract or teachers say they won’t come to class.

The Vice President of the Seattle Education Association, Phyllis Compano said, “We want teachers to stay. Right now, our teachers leave within five years. We have the youngest school base of teachers so they get some experience and they move on. So, we want an educator base for our kids.”

Yesterday, parents received a letter from the school district, informing them to prepare for the start of school to be delayed.

Teachers have not set a date to vote on a strike. The Seattle school year begins Sept. 4th.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.