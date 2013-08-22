ATLANTA — A Georgia Tech sophomore’s 2013 Freshman Convocation speech has gone viral. The speech was set to Also sprach Zarathustra, the music used in 2001:A Space Odyssey.
Epic convocation speech goes viral
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
