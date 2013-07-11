7-year-old girl attacked, left in woods; 14-year-old suspected

PUYALLUP — A 7-year-old girl reported missing from her home Wednesday was found severely beaten in the woods nearby hours later, police said.
“That’s absolutely heartbreaking,” said a neighbor, Sierra Stuln. “I can’t even imagine someone doing that to a little girl and then leaving her.”
Police are investigating the assault after finding the girl early Thursday morning near her home at the Glenbrooke Apartments in the 700 block of 43rd Avenue SE in Puyallup.
The girl was choked, may have been sexually assaulted, and could not walk out of the woods on her own, police said.
The girl’s parents called police after she went missing from the complex, and family and friends searched for hours and failed to find her.
“Please God, let me find this baby alive and okay,” said Amanda Villalva, whose young daughter often plays with the 7-year old victim. “All I could think of is, what if that was my child?”
Police called to the scene canvassed the complex in a door-to-door search. The canvas failed to locate the girl, and an officer from Normandy Park Police and his bloodhound were called to the scene at 11:50 p.m after a resident located the victim’s shoe near the edge of a wooded area.
The bloodhound located the severely injured girl in the wooded area at 12:13 a.m.
She was able to identify her alleged attacker as a 14-year-old boy who lives in the same apartment complex. Police issued a search warrant for the suspect and took him into custody at 4:45 a.m.
The teen lives just a few doors down from the victim. Despite the age difference, the two apparently often played together.
“Something like this happens, you don’t expect it to because you see them two hanging out all the time,” said Aren Holland, a neighbor who also helped look for the little girl.
During the search, neighbors said the teenage suspect was hanging around the parking lot, and may have given misleading statements about where the girl went. They also said he had joked in the past about killing someone.
The teen hasn’t been charged yet but will be making a court appearance Friday.
The little girl was rushed to the hospital, where she is in stable condition and improving.
Villalva is relieved her daughter’s playmate is still alive.
“We all stood in prayer last night, prayed a few different times, so to hear that she’s alive and OK was probably the greatest feeling ever,” she said.
5 comments
what ever
hang this kid in the street were he belongs! or let some giant of a man rape him and beat him sensless in the woods, all you fake people out there act like this isnt what he deserves and what im saying is soooooo bad when in reality ITS WHAT THAT KID DID TODAY ……….go ahead and delete my comments ill just keep posting them and posting them and posting them and putting the REALNESS out there untill more people start acting like civil human beings, I HOPE THIS BOY HAS HIS LIFE TAKEN FROM HIM ITS WHAT HE DESERVES IF HE IN FACT DID DO THE THINGS THEY SAY HE HAS DONE ! 7 year old little girl………….i hope he gets whats comming to him.
Skip
Keep this kid locked up because he is a defective human and will never change.
esco
I just boggles my mind to think of the evil ideas and actions of certain people. Horrible, just horrible.! As a parent myself I just shutter at the thought of this happening to my kid. What a nightmare for the family. The 14 year old is just one sick kid, I fear of what he'll become as an adult.
Thank goodness for the bloodhound team, kudos to them. And blessings to the victim, I'm relieved she was found and is safe now..
Ernie
You bring a kid up with no clue of morality, told by the education system and the state he has rights but not responsibilities, bombard him with tv (the great babysitter) movies and games that glorify and justify sex, violence, and death and what do you get? A 14 year old rapist and wannabe murderer who is going to need locked up for the rest of his life because no one has the guts or authority to give him the beating he so richly needs. So sad.
Ralph
Beating? That's supposed to make a better person? Sounds more like the Sharia/Taliban way of life.