Pierce County deputies arrest fugitive accused of pulling-off ‘paralyzed’ hospital escape

FUGITIVE CAPTURED July 10, 2013 —

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County says on Wednesday, Justin Wetrich was arrested by Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies in Bonney Lake.

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY June 21, 2013 —

Cops say after a dangerous high-speed chase, accused prolific car thief, Justin Wetrich, faked being paralyzed to be able to escape from the hospital.

Detectives say the convicted felon is linked to a ton of vehicle thefts the past few months, and possibly a ‘chop shop’ in Buckley.

The Pierce County Auto Crimes Enforcement Task Force says they really need your help getting this guy — because they say, he is NOT surrendering anytime soon. “The suspect in this is definitely going to run,” says Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “He was running from police when he got hurt, and that’s what put him in the hospital in the first place. He’s a danger to other people out in traffic, and people walking along the road. He rolled his car during a pursuit, went to the hospital, and escaped. So, we’re looking to get him in custody before he can get in another car, and do it again.”

Here are the details on JUSTIN WETRICH:

Age: 29

Ht: 5’9”

Wt: 190 lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Hazel

If you know where he is, call an anonymous tip into:

CRIME STOPPERS: 1-800-222-TIPS

You must call the Crime Stoppers hotline with your tip to be eligible to receive a cash reward for information leading to a fugitive’s arrest.

