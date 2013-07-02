WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays

Mariners bats come up big, beat Rangers

Posted 6:14 PM, July 2, 2013, by , Updated at 10:51PM, July 2, 2013
Arlington, TX–

Raul Ibanez hit his 20th home run of the season and Kendrys Morales homered twice and drove in six RBIs to lead the Seattle Mariners past the Texas Rangers 9-2 on Tuesday night.

The switch-hitting Morales, who has been hampered by a sore back, hit .235 with one home run in 25 June games before jumping on the Rangers for the 10th multihomer game of his career.

Joe Saunders (6-8) won for the first time in eight regular-season starts at Rangers Ballpark. The left-hander allowed two runs — one earned — and struck out five in 6 2-3 innings.

Raul Ibanez, who hit 10 homers in June, had a solo shot for his 20th of the season as the Mariners opened a six-game road trip.

The Mariners had 13 hits and scored their most runs since beating San Diego 9-0 on May 27.

