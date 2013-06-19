Bald suspect wanted for 5 Olympia burglaries

OLYMPIA — Police are looking for a man suspected in five burglaries since Sunday, the Olympian reported.

He’s bald and may be using a crowbar, police said.

The burglar hit three hair salons, a bakery and a chiropractor’s office — businesses located on State Avenue on city’s eastside, Olympia police spokesperson Laura Wohl said.

In some of the burglaries the suspect stole money and a computer.

At three of the hair salons –Marjean Swartling’s, Salon 360 and Yunique Hair Studio — employees reported the suspect also vandalized the stores.

The owner of Salon 360 reported finding shampoo and conditioner sprayed on the walls, floors and mirrors, along with paperwork scattered on the floor, the paper reported.

The suspect is described as a white male, bald, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds, Wohl said.

The suspect was last seen by a person who interrupted him as he tried to break down the back door of the Olympia Honey Bakery. The person said that the suspect swore and ran when he realized that he had been spotted.

“He had a cue-ball head,” they said of the suspect.