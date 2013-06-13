Guns stolen in 2011 robbery starting to surface

FIFE — Guns stolen from a sporting goods store robbery in 2011 are turning up on the streets — and as far away as Connecticut, the Tacoma News Tribune reported.

A total of 41 guns were stolen from Sportco/Farwest Sports Dec. 17, 2011, and nine of the firearms have turned up, the Tribune said.

Two men broke into the sporting goods store, smashed display cases, stuffed the guns in bags, and fled the scene. Thirty-nine handguns and two rifles were stolen. Surveillance footage showed that one of the thieves wore a Santa Claus hat.

One of the guns was believed to have been used in a carjacking in Connecticut. Another gun was recovered after allegedly being used in a Tacoma drive-by shooting.

Three of the recovered stolen guns were found on defendants charged in the burglary, Fife police detective Jeff Nolta told the paper. The recovered guns will be returned to Sportco once they are no longer being used as evidence in the criminal case, he said.