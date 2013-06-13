WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays

Guns stolen in 2011 robbery starting to surface

Posted 1:40 PM, June 13, 2013, by , Updated at 03:36PM, June 13, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

guns1FIFE  — Guns stolen from a sporting goods store robbery in 2011 are turning up on the streets — and as far away as Connecticut, the Tacoma News Tribune reported.

A total of 41 guns were stolen from Sportco/Farwest Sports Dec. 17, 2011, and nine of the firearms have turned up, the Tribune said.

Two men broke into the sporting goods store, smashed display cases, stuffed the guns in bags, and fled the scene. Thirty-nine handguns and two rifles were stolen. Surveillance footage showed that one of the thieves wore a Santa Claus hat.

One of the guns was believed to have been used in a carjacking in Connecticut. Another gun was recovered after allegedly being used in a Tacoma drive-by shooting.

Three of the recovered stolen guns were found on defendants charged in the burglary, Fife police detective Jeff  Nolta told the paper. The recovered guns will be returned to Sportco once they are no longer being used as evidence in the criminal case, he said.

