Police arrest man accused of shooting woman in butt with BB gun

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man for allegedly shooting a woman in the rear end with a BB gun. She was out walking with her family in West Seattle on Saturday evening.

According to the police report, the woman was out walking with her husband and child near 42nd Avenue SW and SW Graham Street. They heard what they believed to be someone fire a BB gun at tin cans. A little later, the woman was struck in the butt with a BB pellet.

Her husband believed he’d seen someone firing a BB gun from the second-floor window of a nearby apartment.

Responding officers located and contacted the suspect, who was admitted to shooting at aluminum cans with an AirSoft rifle. One of the plastic BB rounds ricocheted off a can and struck the victim.

Officers arrested the suspect and transported him to the Southwest Precinct. Several of his AirSoft guns and a bag of plastic BBs were confiscated.

The 20-yr-old male was booked into King County Jail for reckless endangerment.

The woman was not injured and declined medical treatment.