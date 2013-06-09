WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays

Police arrest man accused of shooting woman in butt with BB gun

Posted 10:48 AM, June 9, 2013, by , Updated at 05:25PM, June 9, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
bbgunpic

Seattle police make arrest in case of woman shot in butt with BB gun.

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man for allegedly shooting a woman in the rear end with a BB gun. She was out walking with her family in West Seattle on Saturday evening.

According to the police report, the woman was out walking with her husband and child near 42nd Avenue SW and SW Graham Street. They heard what they believed to be someone fire a BB gun at tin cans. A little later, the woman was struck in the butt with a BB pellet.

Her husband believed he’d seen someone firing a BB gun from the second-floor window of a nearby apartment.

Responding officers located and contacted the suspect, who was admitted to shooting at aluminum cans with an AirSoft rifle. One of the plastic BB rounds ricocheted off a can and struck the victim.

Officers arrested the suspect and transported him to the Southwest Precinct. Several of his AirSoft guns and a bag of plastic BBs were confiscated.

The 20-yr-old male was booked into King County Jail for reckless endangerment.

The woman was not injured and declined medical treatment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.